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News Panel 24 | Report 266 | The Great Insolvency Scam Update
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106 views • October 06, 2021
Informative discussion with Michelle Young, Paula, a legal researcher, Michael Ough, a retired police officer from London, and Anthony Stansfeld, former Police and Crime Commissioner from Thames Valley, London, UK on the status of the Great Insolvency Scam investigation, where collusive networks of corrupt courts, judges, barristers, and banks engaging in planned systemic fraud and money laundering with offshore havens have been asset-stripping and impoverishing thousands of citizens with bankruptcy fraud, effected through fabricated debts, unrecorded hearings, fraudulent court documents, and secret courts.
Change may be in the air though as Parliament has now been notified of the fraud in nine landmark cases, with incontrovertible evidence of procedural and statutory wrongdoing, and intent to prosecute now in the criminal courts; the work of investigation in these 9 cases has already been done, what needs to be done next is to have Parliament address all aspects of the corruption indicated, facilitate jury trials, and assist in the cleaning-up operation of removal of all complicit parties in court, law firms, crime authorities, auditing firms and investigatory bodies in efforts to return assets to those from whom they were stolen through wrongful insolvency claims.
Although past appeals to Parliament have gone nowhere, as Anthony Stansfeld notes, renewed attention from financial journalists and the move to shift proceedings to criminal courts may succeed in exposing the massive fraud here and ending these unlawful practices of fraudulent bankruptcies and theft of assets.
Stay tuned for more information on this subject to be posted at everydayconcerned.net.
***
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Change may be in the air though as Parliament has now been notified of the fraud in nine landmark cases, with incontrovertible evidence of procedural and statutory wrongdoing, and intent to prosecute now in the criminal courts; the work of investigation in these 9 cases has already been done, what needs to be done next is to have Parliament address all aspects of the corruption indicated, facilitate jury trials, and assist in the cleaning-up operation of removal of all complicit parties in court, law firms, crime authorities, auditing firms and investigatory bodies in efforts to return assets to those from whom they were stolen through wrongful insolvency claims.
Although past appeals to Parliament have gone nowhere, as Anthony Stansfeld notes, renewed attention from financial journalists and the move to shift proceedings to criminal courts may succeed in exposing the massive fraud here and ending these unlawful practices of fraudulent bankruptcies and theft of assets.
Stay tuned for more information on this subject to be posted at everydayconcerned.net.
***
LINKS FOR MORE:
RAMOLA D REPORTS
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS TRUE-MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health:
https://therootbrands.com/micmar
More information on Clean Slate's powers in detoxing nanotech here:
Article: https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/
Video/News Panel 21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGfK3IUM0Gk8/
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM:
RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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