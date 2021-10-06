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News Panel 24 | Report 266 | The Great Insolvency Scam Update
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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Informative discussion with Michelle Young, Paula, a legal researcher, Michael Ough, a retired police officer from London, and Anthony Stansfeld, former Police and Crime Commissioner from Thames Valley, London, UK on the status of the Great Insolvency Scam investigation, where collusive networks of corrupt courts, judges, barristers, and banks engaging in planned systemic fraud and money laundering with offshore havens have been asset-stripping and impoverishing thousands of citizens with bankruptcy fraud, effected through fabricated debts, unrecorded hearings, fraudulent court documents, and secret courts.

Change may be in the air though as Parliament has now been notified of the fraud in nine landmark cases, with incontrovertible evidence of procedural and statutory wrongdoing, and intent to prosecute now in the criminal courts; the work of investigation in these 9 cases has already been done, what needs to be done next is to have Parliament address all aspects of the corruption indicated, facilitate jury trials, and assist in the cleaning-up operation of removal of all complicit parties in court, law firms, crime authorities, auditing firms and investigatory bodies in efforts to return assets to those from whom they were stolen through wrongful insolvency claims.

Although past appeals to Parliament have gone nowhere, as Anthony Stansfeld notes, renewed attention from financial journalists and the move to shift proceedings to criminal courts may succeed in exposing the massive fraud here and ending these unlawful practices of fraudulent bankruptcies and theft of assets.

Stay tuned for more information on this subject to be posted at everydayconcerned.net.

***

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