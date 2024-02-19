Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Did Obama Commit Massive Blatant Treason - 2-18-2024
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
377 Subscribers
154 views
Published 12 hours ago

A Top Secret 2016 United Kingdom Government Communications Headquarters document signed off by GCHQ Director Robert Hennigan under the umbrella of New World Order loon Boris Johnson details an operation known as ‘Project Fulsome’. Boldly stating

Sincerely Robert Hannigan Director, GCHQ

The verification of the document is still in question. However, General Flynn has referenced the document several times for years.

If the document is verified to be real. And these things take time, Hunter's laptop for example, then it only goes to backup what we all saw with our own eyes and ears. Barack Obama, hellbent on maintaining his Executive power, in league with global intelligence agencies conspired to commit treason on a scale that makes Watergate look like a caveman having a picnic.

Get 40% OFF on Bodease NOW! The perfect answer to whole body support can be yours!

Keywords
infowarsobamatreasonjon bownegchqproject fulsome

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket