InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Did Obama Commit Massive Blatant Treason - 2-18-2024

A Top Secret 2016 United Kingdom Government Communications Headquarters document signed off by GCHQ Director Robert Hennigan under the umbrella of New World Order loon Boris Johnson details an operation known as ‘Project Fulsome’. Boldly stating

Sincerely Robert Hannigan Director, GCHQ

The verification of the document is still in question. However, General Flynn has referenced the document several times for years.

If the document is verified to be real. And these things take time, Hunter's laptop for example, then it only goes to backup what we all saw with our own eyes and ears. Barack Obama, hellbent on maintaining his Executive power, in league with global intelligence agencies conspired to commit treason on a scale that makes Watergate look like a caveman having a picnic.

Get 40% OFF on Bodease NOW! The perfect answer to whole body support can be yours!