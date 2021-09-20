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“The Blood Is On His Hands” – Steve Bannon
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212 views • September 20, 2021
Dr. Peter Navarro joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Monday morning. Dr. Navarro and Steve went off on the Lancet Medical Journal and its hyper-partisan and corrupt editor Charles Horton. Horton famously, for the first time in its history, took an editorial position against US President Trump who was running for reelection.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/blood-hands-steve-bannon-warns-corrupt-lancet-editor-charles-horton-will-held-accountable-outright-lies-pushed-covid-pandemic-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/blood-hands-steve-bannon-warns-corrupt-lancet-editor-charles-horton-will-held-accountable-outright-lies-pushed-covid-pandemic-video/
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