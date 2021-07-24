© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#36 RAND VS FAUCI, UNVAXED GHETTO USA PRISONS COMING, GENOCIDE LAWSUITS FILED, INTERNET TARGETTED.
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • July 24, 2021
Episode #36 They're going after internet communications. Rand vs Fauci Battle Royale. Forced vaccinations in some countries. Training to herd the unvaxed into ghetto prisons in the USA. Dr. David Martin and America's Frontline Doctors are taking these genocidal criminals to court. More evidence of premeditated global genocide.
Contact me for Anti Spike Protein immune system enhancement tea: [email protected]
The latest things that may stop the spike protein are Dandelion leaves, Pine needle/bark, star anise, moringa, licorice, chaga mushroom and fennel I combine them in tea bags. Other things that are supposed to help are Ivermectine, quinine in capsules or tonic water or homemade. Natto and supplements: Iodine, zinc, CoQ10 and Quercetinas well as PQQ. EAT ORGANIC! because the glyphosate poison is amplified by the jabs. A high sulfur diet (don't go too crazy), fasting and sauna help your immune system discard the crap they're trying to kill us with. Keep your C and D levels up; get some sun!
COV TEST APPEARS TO BE A DELIVERY SYSTEM ACCORDING TO SCIENTIFIC STUDIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qbr7H5TJV9Qy/
contaminants in nasal swabs
https://rense.com/general96/hydrogel-lithium-photos.php
https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2021/04/28/how-to-neutralize-mrna-vaxx-damage/
Vaccines will turn people into Zombies from 1995
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jp0TFKK2jJvu/
Form to give an employer that insists on 'vaccine'
https://pandemic.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Form_Employees_Whose_Employers_Are_Requiring_Covid-19_Injections.pdf
Contact me for Anti Spike Protein immune system enhancement tea: [email protected]
The latest things that may stop the spike protein are Dandelion leaves, Pine needle/bark, star anise, moringa, licorice, chaga mushroom and fennel I combine them in tea bags. Other things that are supposed to help are Ivermectine, quinine in capsules or tonic water or homemade. Natto and supplements: Iodine, zinc, CoQ10 and Quercetinas well as PQQ. EAT ORGANIC! because the glyphosate poison is amplified by the jabs. A high sulfur diet (don't go too crazy), fasting and sauna help your immune system discard the crap they're trying to kill us with. Keep your C and D levels up; get some sun!
COV TEST APPEARS TO BE A DELIVERY SYSTEM ACCORDING TO SCIENTIFIC STUDIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qbr7H5TJV9Qy/
contaminants in nasal swabs
https://rense.com/general96/hydrogel-lithium-photos.php
https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2021/04/28/how-to-neutralize-mrna-vaxx-damage/
Vaccines will turn people into Zombies from 1995
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jp0TFKK2jJvu/
Form to give an employer that insists on 'vaccine'
https://pandemic.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Form_Employees_Whose_Employers_Are_Requiring_Covid-19_Injections.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.