© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jolly Green Jiants - "LIVE @ Joe's Garage" - Music Video
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • January 24, 2020
The Jolly Green Jiants are a South Jersey/Philadelphia area band who's music style is a blend of 60's pop rock & 70's punk
Sounds like Frank Zappa, Ramones, The White Stripes, The Monkees, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Modest Mouse, The Killers & Franz Ferdinand
Johnny Popstar - singer/guitar
Ed Toal - lead guitar
Gabe Cifuni - bass
Bob Taylor - drums
Website: www.johnnypopstarluv.com
Sounds like Frank Zappa, Ramones, The White Stripes, The Monkees, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Modest Mouse, The Killers & Franz Ferdinand
Johnny Popstar - singer/guitar
Ed Toal - lead guitar
Gabe Cifuni - bass
Bob Taylor - drums
Website: www.johnnypopstarluv.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.