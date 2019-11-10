© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIKE ADAMS: Attacks via vaccines and foods (Greek Subs ) Εμβόλια και τροφές θανάτου
Follow
27
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
646 views • November 10, 2019
Credits: Alex Jones channel which was on youtube
I mirrored it with Greek subtitles, to relay
the message to the Greeks.
Mike said it to Alex like it is at least 8 years ago.
What he said then, applies tenfold today
my Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
Ο Μάικ μιλάει για τις επιθέσεις που δεχομαστε απο εμβολιακα
και τροφές. Αν ίσχυαν μια φορά αυτά που είπε προ 8ετίας
σήμερα ισχύουν στη νηοστη
I mirrored it with Greek subtitles, to relay
the message to the Greeks.
Mike said it to Alex like it is at least 8 years ago.
What he said then, applies tenfold today
my Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
Ο Μάικ μιλάει για τις επιθέσεις που δεχομαστε απο εμβολιακα
και τροφές. Αν ίσχυαν μια φορά αυτά που είπε προ 8ετίας
σήμερα ισχύουν στη νηοστη
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.