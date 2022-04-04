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4/3/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP delivered the HQ series missiles and air defense systems to Serbia five days ago, indicating that it has officially participated in the Russia-Ukraine war. The US dollar and the United States are going to be the big winners in the Russia-Ukraine war