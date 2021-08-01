© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Government in Ireland Forced to Admit COVID-19 Does Not Exist
Follow
52
Share
Report
7218 views • August 01, 2021
Gemma O'Doherty is an Investigative Journalist in Ireland. This Irish Investigation into Covid shows that The Department of health refuse to confirm existence of a “virus” in writing. Confirmation that the virus was never isolated. On top of this, the CDC in July revealed that there is no Covid-19 in a document titled "CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic panel", dated July 13, 2020. On Page 39 of this document titled "Performance Characteristics", we see written "Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available..." So... What are they testing for? Because it's not the virus... That hasn't been proved to exist... What is being tested for is RNA that is PRESUMED to come from the virus... Which hasn't been proven to exist...
So, what are people dying of? Well... The same thing they die of every year!
UPDATE:
As part of our legal action we had been demanding the evidence that this virus actually exists [as well as] evidence that lock downs actually have any impact on the spread of viruses; that face-masks are safe, and do deter the spread of viruses - They don’t. No such studies exist; that social distancing is based in science - It isn't. it's made up; that contact tracing has any bearing on the spread of a virus - of course it doesn't. This organization here - is making it up as they go along." - Gemma O'Doherty
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bwa9tYlO2pdC
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-virus-exist-the-sars-cov-2-has-not-been-isolated-biggest-fraud-in-medical-history/5752066
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-virus-exist-has-sars-cov-2-been-isolated-interview-with-christine-massey/5753322
Playlist:
https://ourtube.co.uk/watch/u6WxtRmxHdOhXXy/list/pVOww9RgSeDVSMB
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
So, what are people dying of? Well... The same thing they die of every year!
UPDATE:
As part of our legal action we had been demanding the evidence that this virus actually exists [as well as] evidence that lock downs actually have any impact on the spread of viruses; that face-masks are safe, and do deter the spread of viruses - They don’t. No such studies exist; that social distancing is based in science - It isn't. it's made up; that contact tracing has any bearing on the spread of a virus - of course it doesn't. This organization here - is making it up as they go along." - Gemma O'Doherty
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bwa9tYlO2pdC
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-virus-exist-the-sars-cov-2-has-not-been-isolated-biggest-fraud-in-medical-history/5752066
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-virus-exist-has-sars-cov-2-been-isolated-interview-with-christine-massey/5753322
Playlist:
https://ourtube.co.uk/watch/u6WxtRmxHdOhXXy/list/pVOww9RgSeDVSMB
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.