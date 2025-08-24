Russia just attacked an electronics manufacturing plant, described by Zelensky as a "coffee machine factory," destroying it with at least 12 Kalibr cruise missiles. Zelensky initially claimed that the 7,000-square-foot civilian facility, Flex Electronics, in Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Region of Ukraine, is a coffee machine factory. But here's the catch: coffee machines don't burn that hard, and of course, if the "espresso machines" were powered by rocket fuel and flying around carrying explosive warheads, they wouldn't. No coffee manufacturing plant has burned for more than 24 hours straight, which occurred as a result of missiles attack on August 21, and the fire was reported to have been extinguished by Saturday morning on August 23. A massive fire was visible for miles around at the factory, which had been operating in Mukachevo for over 13 years and was originally built for civilian use. According to the State Emergency Service, everything at the Flex electronics factory was destroyed.

Military analyst Alexei Anpilogov reveals what Kiev is really hiding there, at an electronics factory near Hungarian border. Flex Electronics, operated by US giant Texas Flex Ltd, is one of the world's five largest electronics manufacturers, headquartered in Singapore. This factory is key to Ukraine's high-tech weapons production, having previously converted standard electronics into systems for drones, cruise missiles, and precision weapons. The US-owned Flex factory is also likely a munitions storage center, which explains the large secondary explosions following the attack. Zelensky's denial of military activity at Flex is intended to sway Western opinion. This suggests the parent company may not have been aware of the military production. It's worth noting that if Russian intelligence confirms the existence of remaining military potential, there will likely be more attacks such as against Flex.

