© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HAS SWEDEN LOCKED DOWN?
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
364 views • October 23, 2020
HAS SWEDEN LOCKED DOWN?
Reports about Sweden going into a strict lockdown are all over the internet and the #MSM, but are they true? Jeffrey Jaxen breaks down the #facts, and dispels the #fiction over what is happening in #Sweden. Take a look.
#GoHerd #SecondSpike #Lockdown #Health #Covid19 #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
Reports about Sweden going into a strict lockdown are all over the internet and the #MSM, but are they true? Jeffrey Jaxen breaks down the #facts, and dispels the #fiction over what is happening in #Sweden. Take a look.
#GoHerd #SecondSpike #Lockdown #Health #Covid19 #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.