BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yah's Misfits 9-6-2025
YahsMisfits
YahsMisfits
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 23 hours ago

In this week’s Torah Study, we discuss Exodus 32, the golden calf, the breaking of the covenant, the anger of Yahuah against His people, the Levites executing judgment on the idol worshippers, Moses atonement for their sin, and YHWH blotting out of the Book of Life those who sinned. In the second part of the teaching, we look into the prophecy of Messiah in Psalms by David, about a thousand years before Yahusha’s birth. For example, in Psalm 22, we are given an exact account of the Messiah’s crucifixion. All the verses dealing with the coming of Yahusha will be talked about, as well as the double references in the New Testament. YHWH’s prediction through the Holy Spirit to David is so amazing and exact. This is the beginning of a deep dive into prophecy both of Messiah, the enemies of Israel with their destruction, and the end-time prophecies by the prophets. Love you all!

Keywords
biblestudytorah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy