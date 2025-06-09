Yah's Misfits 9-6-2025

In this week’s Torah Study, we discuss Exodus 32, the golden calf, the breaking of the covenant, the anger of Yahuah against His people, the Levites executing judgment on the idol worshippers, Moses atonement for their sin, and YHWH blotting out of the Book of Life those who sinned. In the second part of the teaching, we look into the prophecy of Messiah in Psalms by David, about a thousand years before Yahusha’s birth. For example, in Psalm 22, we are given an exact account of the Messiah’s crucifixion. All the verses dealing with the coming of Yahusha will be talked about, as well as the double references in the New Testament. YHWH’s prediction through the Holy Spirit to David is so amazing and exact. This is the beginning of a deep dive into prophecy both of Messiah, the enemies of Israel with their destruction, and the end-time prophecies by the prophets. Love you all!