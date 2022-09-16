Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vladimir Putin Press Conference at Shanghai Cooperation Organization - September 16, 2022 ENG SUBS
110 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a press conference at the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 16, 2022

00:10 - What are the prospects for the SCO and the important benefits for Russia?

02:11 - Comments on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the Ukrainian counter-offensive?

06:28 - Comments on Ukraine's Security Guarantee Draft?

09:14 - Adjustments on the Special Military Operation in Ukraine?

10:44 - Turkish President Erdogan's role in mediating between Putin and Zelensky

12:09 - Comment on the grain shipment from Ukraine?

18:37 - Can you give details on your bi-lateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Xingping?

21:00 - New sanctions imposed on key figures

23:35 - Comment on the current situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

24:33 - Will you visit Bali, Indonesia for the G20 Summit?

25:34 - Comments on the current energy crisis in Europe including oil and gas, Nordstream 1 and sanctions.

In Russian with English subtitles

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket