Vladimir Putin Press Conference at Shanghai Cooperation Organization - September 16, 2022 ENG SUBS

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a press conference at the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 16, 2022
00:10
- What are the prospects for the SCO and the important benefits for
Russia?
02:11 - Comments on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the Ukrainian counter-offensive?
06:28 - Comments on Ukraine's Security Guarantee Draft?
09:14
- Adjustments on the Special Military Operation in Ukraine?
10:44
- Turkish President Erdogan's role in mediating between Putin and
Zelensky
12:09
- Comment on the grain shipment from Ukraine?
18:37 - Can you give details on your bi-lateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Xingping?
21:00 - New sanctions imposed on key figures
23:35
- Comment on the current situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan
24:33 - Will you visit Bali, Indonesia for the G20 Summit?
25:34 - Comments on the current energy crisis in Europe including oil and gas, Nordstream 1 and sanctions.
In
Russian with English subtitles
