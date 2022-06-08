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Avoiding Economic Collapse | Heels on the Ground
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77 views • June 08, 2022
President Trump warned us about this!
Economic meltdowns are coming and we need to be prepared. Inflation is up much higher than they are claiming and we need to know what to watch out for.
Leigh Valentine talks to AMP founder John Michael Chambers about the economic collapse happening around the world and in America. There are steps to take to avoid this economic disaster but they need to be done fast!
To see this full episode with more insight from Leigh Valentine and John Michael Chambers go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/whats-going-on-in-the-world-heels-on-the-ground/
Full Episodes of Heels on the Ground at americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Economic meltdowns are coming and we need to be prepared. Inflation is up much higher than they are claiming and we need to know what to watch out for.
Leigh Valentine talks to AMP founder John Michael Chambers about the economic collapse happening around the world and in America. There are steps to take to avoid this economic disaster but they need to be done fast!
To see this full episode with more insight from Leigh Valentine and John Michael Chambers go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/whats-going-on-in-the-world-heels-on-the-ground/
Full Episodes of Heels on the Ground at americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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