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Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Zionism, Nazism & Ukraine [Chinese subtitle] 敘利亞總統阿塞德揭示有關錫安主義、納粹主義和烏克蘭的真相
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43 views • April 26, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈SHOCKING! Assad Spills Truth About Ukraine Conflict and NATO〉，頻道「Richard Medhurst」，2022年3月24日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGk2VLjsvGU
原影片出處：〈SHOCKING! Assad Spills Truth About Ukraine Conflict and NATO〉，頻道「Richard Medhurst」，2022年3月24日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGk2VLjsvGU
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