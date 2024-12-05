BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Argentinian seniors clash with cops over medication cuts
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
40 views • 4 months ago

Footage: Argentinian seniors clash with cops over medication cuts 

Elderly Argentinians scuffle with Buenos Aires cops as they protest against the govt's decision to limit access to free medications, essentially forcing pensioners to choose between buying food or medicine. 

Adding: Argentina's President had plenty of money to party and play politics with Trump's people:  

Javier Milei hosts right-wing summit in Buenos Aires with Bolsonaro, Trump allies


Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei is hosting a MAGA reunion in Buenos Aires with a South American flavor – the Conservative Action Political Conference – featuring former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and allies of US President-elect Donald Trump. 

Notable right-wing guests include Lara Trump, Steve Bannon, Ben Shapiro, Kari Lake, and Vox party leader Santiago Abascal – some of whom are expected to speak via video.

At the opening gala, Milei has already managed to bust out Trump's YMCA dance and rail against the rise of socialism in the world.

politicseventscurrent
