The Math of War: Case study the Ukrainian Conflict.
The Truth is Now Report Daily
Published 14 days ago

The reality of the war in Ukraine is the Russian are, have and will win. This is not wishful thinking it is a pure mathematical equation. It follows a law of war written by Confederate Civil War general Nathan Bedford Forrest when asked about his strategy for successful military maneuvers. "Get there first with the most". it is just plain deadly math.

