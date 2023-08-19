UPDATE ON DR.T'S OHIO MEDICAL BOARD HEARING WITH ATTORNEY TOM RENZ

DrSherriTenpenny





'The Ohio Medical Board has suspended the license of Dr. Sherri Tenpenny without even a pretense of due process on a procedural issue unrelated to patient care but stemming from a desire to censor her opinions on COVID and the vaccines.

Rather than working to protect Sherri’s rights, the state’s attorney representing the REPUBLICAN Ohio Attorney General David Yost incredibly claimed in an open hearing, “If we were to take Mr. Renz up on his procedural suggestions [that the Board properly afford Tenpenny her due process rights], what would happen is a complete breakdown of the process of investigations. Every time somebody thinks, “oh, this investigation was brought in bad faith”, we’d have to run the court, we’d have to get a judge to sign off on it, despite the fact that we can’t disclose the basis for the investigation. We’d have to go through these steps over and over and over again. Justice delayed is justice denied.” He’s correct about the last sentence.

Apparently, the Assistant AG for Ohio isn’t aware that the reason for due process to ensure justice actually occurs. Ohio needs legislative reform & the Ohio AG & Governor should explain whether these tactics reflect their beliefs – that due process is really an inconvenience. We are also calling on the REPUBLICAN Governor & legislature for the state of Ohio to immediately consider passing legislation to clarify that licensed professionals MUST be afforded ALL due process rights. Note: this is a call for political action and is absolutely about political speech. In light of the fact that this stems from the Board’s attempt to censor the Doctor, that seems relevant.'

A message from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny:

We Can Win This Together!

Our health is our most precious asset. We must protect our right to question, to learn, and to make choices that align with our beliefs and needs.

In this hour of our greatest need, join me in this crucial battle. Stand up for truth, transparency, and health freedom. Your support can make all the difference.

I wish you health, mental clarity and God’s peace as we navigate these difficult and historic times together,

P.S. Time is of the essence.

The fight is NOW. If you would like to help please send your gift to help my defense and Support The Fight for Medical Freedom.

While I can’t thank each person individually, so please know I see every donation alert and I appreciate you – and each contribution – so much. Every dollar enables us to continue our work for you, every child, adult and animal on this planet.

Donate here: drtenpenny.com/defenddrt