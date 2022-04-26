Authentic Christianity Lived - Homily by Fr. Ryan Brady - 2022 Bishop Perry Men's Forum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Father Ryan Brady, Chicago Priest, delivers the homily for the Mass at the Bishop Perry Men's Forum on April 23, 2022 in the Archdiocese of Chicago. Deacon Roscoe Dixon shares the Gospel reading. - The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.