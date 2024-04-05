Young Donald Trump "predicts" Joe Biden in 1980 interview 🤣
90 views
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
Young Donald Trump "predicts" Joe Biden in 1980 interview 🤣
Keywords
young donald trumpfuture president1980 interview
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos