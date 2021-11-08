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Atmospheric Ether Generator
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84 views • November 08, 2021
Atmospheric Ether generator caught on camera.
Most likely it was activated by accident due to having the inner electrical tech removed already.
However this was how the ancient world was powered for eons. Electrical power was known by all civilizations in the past, they used the natural laws to harness it, which nature is providing in unlimited quantities.
Main stream science is only steering our civilization further into the consumerism, while destroying the mother earth in the process.
Most likely it was activated by accident due to having the inner electrical tech removed already.
However this was how the ancient world was powered for eons. Electrical power was known by all civilizations in the past, they used the natural laws to harness it, which nature is providing in unlimited quantities.
Main stream science is only steering our civilization further into the consumerism, while destroying the mother earth in the process.
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