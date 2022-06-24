How Bill Gates' Green Revolution is Dooming Africa

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AGRA-Watch, a campaign of
the Community Alliance for Global Justice (CAGJ), exposes in two short videos
how the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and its affiliate, the
Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) are literally wrecking Africa.
In this, the seed dictatorship imposed by African governments and the
debt-based monetary system play the critical roles.
👉 https://kla.tv/22899
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