Jeremy Savory: Internationalization, 2nd Passports, & Becoming Sovereign

Jeremy Savory of Millionaire Migrant discusses citizenship by descent and investment, internationalization, and becoming a sovereign individual. A chaotic world is the perfect reason for obtaining multiple passports and/or residencies, but can also provide great opportunity in the form of tax advantages, property investment, employment, and social mobility. He expresses some of his worries such as an increasing shift toward citizenship-based taxation and comments on the American Dream, his optimism for places like the UAE, and more.





About Jeremy Savory

Jeremy Savory, the founder of Millionaire Migrant and one of the most influential names in the world of citizenship and residency by investment. Raised in the UK by deaf parents, Jeremy’s journey started with grit and responsibility. By the age of 22, he had left the UK—ditching its 40% tax rates—and what came next is the stuff of legends.





Landing in Dubai with nothing but ambition, Jeremy founded Savory & Partners in 2009. Today, it’s one of the world’s top residency and citizenship by investment firms, trusted by over 11,000 clients and endorsed by multiple governments. His track record? A 100% success rate. Alongside his wife and business partner, Helena, Jeremy has changed the game for high-net-worth individuals seeking true freedom.





Jeremy’s life reads like a blueprint for sovereignty. He holds multiple passports, has travelled to 100+ countries, invested in real estate across 10 nations, and has met 11 heads of state. His children are already global citizens with more passports than most people have stamps in theirs. He’s a regular in Dubai’s most exclusive circles, always connecting with leaders who shape the future.





