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Dr Naomi Wolf Discuss "Why Vaccine Passports Equal Slavery Forever"
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530 views • April 02, 2021
Dr Naomi Wolf Discuss "Why Vaccine Passports Equal Slavery Forever" It is actually the equivalent to the Chinese Social Credit Score.
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