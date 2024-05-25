Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What's It Like To Live On Earth In Warhammer 40K
channel image
Neroke-5
37 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

What is Earth like in the lore of Warhammer 40,000? is Holy Terra, heart of the imperium of mankind, and the planet from which the god emperor rules over humanity, the best or worst place to live? What is it actually like for the regular civilians that live here? that's right this isn't going to be a video about Space Marines, necrons, orks or the gods of chaos, nothing like that. we are going to get to the bottom of what it's really like existing in the most overpopulated planet in the entirety of the Milky way. and speaking of that population, just how many people actually live on terror in the 41st and 42nd millennia? some estimates claim that quadrillions of people live here but is that even possible? well we're going to get to the bottom of that in a whole lot more.

Keywords
humanitythe empirewarhammer 40kloreholy terra

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket