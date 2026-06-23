The Neocon Myth Exposed

* The left likes to argue that neocons are fueling the war in Iran.

* The same radical anti-Trump leftists will say anything to criticize the president’s foreign policy.

* America doesn’t seem to have enough neocons to be fueling an entire war.

* The war may be a strategic part of DJT’s foreign policy in the Middle East.

* Iran is desperately trying to cling to something to get leverage.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (23 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7bqaku-victor-davis-hanson-war-in-iran-is-due-to-peace-through-strength-not-neocon.html

https://youtu.be/BHM9nYgelfg