💥Russian "Vasilek" Mortars - Hit the Enemy with Tempo Fire of 4 Mines - One Mortar is Capable of Destroying the enemy at a Distance of up to 600 Meters

💥 Footage of Vasilek mortars hitting militant fortifications in the NVO zone
Vasilek mortars hit the enemy with tempo fire of 4 mines. One such mortar is capable of destroying the enemy at a distance of up to 600 meters. Mortarmen use the "roaming gun" tactic, according to which the firing position after firing is constantly changing.
