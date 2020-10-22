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The Brave New Totalitarian Normal
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49 views • October 22, 2020
It was always going to come to this... mobs of hysterical, hate-drunk brownshirts hunting down people not wearing masks and trying to get them fired from their jobs, "no mask, no service" signs outside stores, security staff stopping the mask-less from entering, paranoid pod people pointing and shrieking at the sight of mask-less shoppers in their midst, goon squads viciously attacking and arresting them. Welcome to the Brave New Totalitarian Normal.
C.J. Hopkins' site...
https://consentfactory.org/
Geopolitics & Empire Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ30Ahy2VywOb3VhHrEBEMA
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
C.J. Hopkins' site...
https://consentfactory.org/
Geopolitics & Empire Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ30Ahy2VywOb3VhHrEBEMA
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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