Shibboleth: Are You Still Payling That Game?

A Shibboleth is any particular custom to distinguish any particular group. Usually to emphasise the superiority of one group over the other. Are we sick of playing these silly churchie games? If so, then let us stop playing them and get busy with following our conscience.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.