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Covid JAB Mass Murder Agenda Now Under Criminal Investigation.
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121 views • February 18, 2022
Covid JAB Mass Murder Agenda Now Under Criminal Investigation.
https://rumble.com/vv8nmc-covid-jab-mass-murder-agenda-now-under-criminal-investigation..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
The Covid Jab incorrectly referred to as a vaccine has been disastrous failure. There was no requirement for any injections, this was never a pandemic' from the start. People overcome Covid_19 in 99.97% of the time even with co morbidity. This has been generously compared to be like a seasonal flu when it was more like a seasonal cold.
The jabs have cause more problems than they have solved and there has been -0 / nil efficacy. There will be some people punished with Nuremberg MkII readily established 6 December 2021 by a team of 50 lawyers to include International Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich.
Film / Documentary Produced by:-
https://globalnews.ca
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Covid Jab, Is A Disastrous Failure
https://rumble.com/vv8nmc-covid-jab-mass-murder-agenda-now-under-criminal-investigation..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
The Covid Jab incorrectly referred to as a vaccine has been disastrous failure. There was no requirement for any injections, this was never a pandemic' from the start. People overcome Covid_19 in 99.97% of the time even with co morbidity. This has been generously compared to be like a seasonal flu when it was more like a seasonal cold.
The jabs have cause more problems than they have solved and there has been -0 / nil efficacy. There will be some people punished with Nuremberg MkII readily established 6 December 2021 by a team of 50 lawyers to include International Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich.
Film / Documentary Produced by:-
https://globalnews.ca
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Covid Jab, Is A Disastrous Failure
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