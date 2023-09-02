Create New Account
O’Keefe exposé leads to NJ police capt. announcing “Review for Deficiencies" on officer's conduct.
O’Keefe exposé leads to NJ police capt. announcing “Review for Deficiencies" on officer's conduct.

Why are they always silent unless on hidden camera?


Officers from the administrative rule in this country realize there is a conflict between the Constitution and the administrative state so they rightfully see they can’t open their mouths without sticking their foot in it!


@OKeefeMediaGroup


https://t.me/OKeefeMediaGroup/522



