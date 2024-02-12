PRE 'CATASTROPHIC' BURNS UPDATE FOR THE MALLEE & WIMMERA -- VICTORIA AUSTRALIA

Bureau of Meteorology - Australia
Locals at risk after helicopters drop effluent to put out Bullsbrook fire
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/locals-at-risk-after-helicopters-drop-effluent-to-put-out-bullsbrook-fire/ar-BB1hWE19?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=4e6fb8bc88c447fb8e2edf0e1c87632c&ei=65
Parts of Victoria urged to prepare for evacuation ahead of 'catastrophic' fire danger
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/parts-of-victoria-urged-to-prepare-for-evacuation-ahead-of-catastrophic-fire-danger/ar-BB1i8xQr?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=82e554e19d9249b3bde90feaa2cb9438&ei=8
Summer heat scorches much of Australia as forecast cool change in Victoria prompts fire risk warning
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/summer-heat-scorches-much-of-australia-as-forecast-cool-change-in-victoria-prompts-fire-risk-warning/ar-BB1i8NqQ
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewe
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
GOES Image Viewer
https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/floater.php?stormid=EP052023
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/
http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfs®ion=aus&pkg=mslp_pcpn_frzn&runtime=2020111000&fh=6
https://texasstormchasers.com/app/
https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html
