PRE 'CATASTROPHIC' BURNS UPDATE FOR THE MALLEE & WIMMERA -- VICTORIA AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Published 21 hours ago

Bureau of Meteorology - Australia

http://satview.bom.gov.au/


Victorian Emergency Map

https://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/


Locals at risk after helicopters drop effluent to put out Bullsbrook fire

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/locals-at-risk-after-helicopters-drop-effluent-to-put-out-bullsbrook-fire/ar-BB1hWE19?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=4e6fb8bc88c447fb8e2edf0e1c87632c&ei=65


Parts of Victoria urged to prepare for evacuation ahead of 'catastrophic' fire danger

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/parts-of-victoria-urged-to-prepare-for-evacuation-ahead-of-catastrophic-fire-danger/ar-BB1i8xQr?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=82e554e19d9249b3bde90feaa2cb9438&ei=8


Summer heat scorches much of Australia as forecast cool change in Victoria prompts fire risk warning

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/summer-heat-scorches-much-of-australia-as-forecast-cool-change-in-victoria-prompts-fire-risk-warning/ar-BB1i8NqQ


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewe

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


GOES Image Viewer

https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/floater.php?stormid=EP052023

https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/

http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/

http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#

https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfs®ion=aus&pkg=mslp_pcpn_frzn&runtime=2020111000&fh=6

https://earth.nullschool.net/

https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

https://weather.cod.edu/

https://texasstormchasers.com/app/

https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html


