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StealthFyre | Building The Origin Deluxe
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32 views • March 19, 2021
The flagship design of the Origin Deluxe is a dual-breathing Dakota style fire hole. We'll show you how to put it together in this short video.
Our Stoves are proudly made in the USA. We offer FREE shipping on all orders in the continental USA.
Interested in buying one of your own? Our Origin Deluxe kits currently come with free grill and damper accessories. You better hurry, because we only have a few left! Follow the link below
https://stealthfyre.com/product/stealthfyre-origin-deluxe-special-edition/
Our Stoves are proudly made in the USA. We offer FREE shipping on all orders in the continental USA.
Interested in buying one of your own? Our Origin Deluxe kits currently come with free grill and damper accessories. You better hurry, because we only have a few left! Follow the link below
https://stealthfyre.com/product/stealthfyre-origin-deluxe-special-edition/
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