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How will we know that a COVID-19 vaccine is safe?
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64 views • January 14, 2021
Dr. Liz Mumper and CHD, January 12, 2021
Children’s Health Defense has created a video of Dr. Liz Mumper’s presentation titled “How Will We Know That a COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe?” This presentation is the result of a collaborative effort between Dr. Mumper and the team of doctors, scientists, and researchers affiliated with CHD.
Dr. Mumper carefully provides detailed answers to two questions often asked by the public: “What does a safe and effective vaccine look like?” and “How will we know that a COVID-19 vaccine is safe?” She reviews many of the reasons why vaccines, as they are currently produced, are not safe, and explains that every year there are tens of thousands of adverse events, many of them resulting in serious conditions or even death.
See the transcript of this video plus more at https://childrenshealthdefense.org/protecting-our-future/covid-vaccine-safety-concerns/
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
Children’s Health Defense has created a video of Dr. Liz Mumper’s presentation titled “How Will We Know That a COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe?” This presentation is the result of a collaborative effort between Dr. Mumper and the team of doctors, scientists, and researchers affiliated with CHD.
Dr. Mumper carefully provides detailed answers to two questions often asked by the public: “What does a safe and effective vaccine look like?” and “How will we know that a COVID-19 vaccine is safe?” She reviews many of the reasons why vaccines, as they are currently produced, are not safe, and explains that every year there are tens of thousands of adverse events, many of them resulting in serious conditions or even death.
See the transcript of this video plus more at https://childrenshealthdefense.org/protecting-our-future/covid-vaccine-safety-concerns/
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
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