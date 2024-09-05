BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gates Foundation Insider Admits Ivermectin Cures 'Man-Made Turbo Cancer'
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9979 followers
468 views • 8 months ago

The mainstream media has been ordered to continue demonizing Ivermectin and urging people not to take it even though major studies have proven that the Nobel prize winning wonder drug cures 28 forms of cancer.

According to a Gates Foundation insider, Ivermectin posed a threat to the massive financial success of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, and now it’s challenging the trillion dollar profits the elite stand to gain from the surge in turbo cancers due to the vaccines.

This is crucial information, and it’s vital that everyone understands the game the elite are playing so they can’t cause any more harm to our health.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
cancerwhodepopulationbill gatesgatesmodernapfizerivermectinturbo cancer
