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Paradigm Shift To Blame Trump, What is Dead Peasant Life Insurance & The Elite Hate You
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121 views • January 05, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Too many people are dying to ignore - https://insiderpaper.com/marcos-menaldo-dead-football-player-heart-attack/
The paradigm shift will focus on blaming Trump for vaxx killing people - https://thefederalist.com/2022/01/03/7-ways-the-left-has-flipped-on-covid-since-omicron-surfaced/
61% of children in hospital obese - https://reason.com/2022/01/03/cdc-covid-19-children-hospitalization-obesity-teenagers/
CNN says the O word - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cnn-finally-says-the-o-word-obesity/
El Salvodor becomes first nation to promote healthy living to prevent illness - https://twitter.com/nayibbukele/status/1478201251737317385
Navy Seals win a major victory, for now - https://beckernews.com/navy-seals-achieve-stunning-victory-in-americas-fight-against-vaccine-mandates-43616/
Here we go, new variant with 46 mutations - https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/covid-warning-as-new-variant-with-46-mutations-infects-12-in-southern-france/ar-AASnGhn?ocid=winp-se
Dead peasant life insurance policy - https://t.me/FountainOfTruthMedia/3156
Two vaxxed pilots can't fly together - https://twitter.com/R1Glider/status/1477754625013030923
Another clueless democrat, just get vaxxed, who cares if it works - https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1478051274381828103
Here is what the elite want - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1477759106597277696
The elites protect their own, even from murder - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/andrew-cuomo-gets-away-with-mass-murder/
How long before this guy is fired - https://twitter.com/TDRLJC/status/1478030773366267909
Biden picks company winners almost as good as Obama - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/justice/biden-played-big-role-in-promoting-convicted-fraudster-elizabeth-holmes-and-theranos
Just another day with the incompetent psychopaths of Commiefornia - https://strangesounds.org/2022/01/swimming-in-their-own-shit-more-than-8-million-gallons-of-sewage-shuts-all-beaches-in-californias-long-beach.html
This is good, but I don't trust DOJ - https://nationalfile.com/epps-sullivan-testify-oath-keepers-case/
WEF superstars - https://twitter.com/johncardillo/status/1478065887089512448
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1476695905180946440
Song - Pure Blooded Song, from Daryo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQ4eCFczjgs
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Too many people are dying to ignore - https://insiderpaper.com/marcos-menaldo-dead-football-player-heart-attack/
The paradigm shift will focus on blaming Trump for vaxx killing people - https://thefederalist.com/2022/01/03/7-ways-the-left-has-flipped-on-covid-since-omicron-surfaced/
61% of children in hospital obese - https://reason.com/2022/01/03/cdc-covid-19-children-hospitalization-obesity-teenagers/
CNN says the O word - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cnn-finally-says-the-o-word-obesity/
El Salvodor becomes first nation to promote healthy living to prevent illness - https://twitter.com/nayibbukele/status/1478201251737317385
Navy Seals win a major victory, for now - https://beckernews.com/navy-seals-achieve-stunning-victory-in-americas-fight-against-vaccine-mandates-43616/
Here we go, new variant with 46 mutations - https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/covid-warning-as-new-variant-with-46-mutations-infects-12-in-southern-france/ar-AASnGhn?ocid=winp-se
Dead peasant life insurance policy - https://t.me/FountainOfTruthMedia/3156
Two vaxxed pilots can't fly together - https://twitter.com/R1Glider/status/1477754625013030923
Another clueless democrat, just get vaxxed, who cares if it works - https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1478051274381828103
Here is what the elite want - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1477759106597277696
The elites protect their own, even from murder - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/andrew-cuomo-gets-away-with-mass-murder/
How long before this guy is fired - https://twitter.com/TDRLJC/status/1478030773366267909
Biden picks company winners almost as good as Obama - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/justice/biden-played-big-role-in-promoting-convicted-fraudster-elizabeth-holmes-and-theranos
Just another day with the incompetent psychopaths of Commiefornia - https://strangesounds.org/2022/01/swimming-in-their-own-shit-more-than-8-million-gallons-of-sewage-shuts-all-beaches-in-californias-long-beach.html
This is good, but I don't trust DOJ - https://nationalfile.com/epps-sullivan-testify-oath-keepers-case/
WEF superstars - https://twitter.com/johncardillo/status/1478065887089512448
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1476695905180946440
Song - Pure Blooded Song, from Daryo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQ4eCFczjgs
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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