© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One Camelback luxury condo construction Supervisor refuses to answer if employing illegal aliens
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 26, 2021
I asked for work on this luxury condo site at One Camelback Phoenix AZ(cross st. Central Ave). Workers pointed out their construction Supervisor walking to lunch. I asked the Supervisor if he had work for me. He refused to answer me. I asked him several times if he had illegal alien workers employed at the site and he also refused to answer.
I observed several foreign latinos only speaking spanish on the site and no african american and very few white workers.
Suspected violation of US federal Title 8 Section 1324 and EEOC laws.
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
Email
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
I observed several foreign latinos only speaking spanish on the site and no african american and very few white workers.
Suspected violation of US federal Title 8 Section 1324 and EEOC laws.
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.