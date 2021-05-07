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NWO conducted nuclear bomb & syphilis & LSD & radiation experiment on citizens. Illuminati is getting permission from populace to start nuclear war by deception
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53 views • May 07, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021).
Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite Satanists conducted nuclear bomb test & syphilis & radiation & LSD experiment on humans, which is now done in Umbrella corporation & Nazi SS & DARPA & Draco & MK Ultra underground bases
The Illuminati NWO CIA Nazi shadow rogue government headed by all the 30,000 Nazi war criminals who were invited to the United States by their fellow Satanists, and given new identities and top executive positions in the government and intelligence agencies and military and corporations and colleges and space fleets and media were conducting nuclear bomb tests and syphilis and radiation and LSD experiments on their own nations’ human homo-sapiens specie families and soldiers, who they consider as a cockroach-level inferior race specie. They call the human children specimens by serial numbers and not by names. Reports are that fallen angel devil avatars like Mengele are still alive and conducting various experiments on humans, including children. All the experiments are now done in underground bases, including their MK Ultra program and hybrid animal human alien ET army manufacturing for Satan Lucifer. The 6,000 year old Atlantis companies like Monarch Solutions and Mobius and Umbrella and Trinity and Murkoff and Scorpion and Cyber Life are also conducting experiments for Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils. A lot of their Draco and Pleiaidan pedophile cannibal genocidal psychopathic human experiment nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite demon spirits use the clone avatar bodies of Hollywood actors and models and television celebrities and politicians, because they love to be worshipped by humans. These elites are untouchable. The Illuminati “White Hats” are now announcing that all of them will be mass arrested to the humans to keep the humans docile, until they can kill off most of the human homo-sapiens specie with their nuclear wars and pandemics and famine and meteors and tidal waves and earthquakes and civil wars. They are just waiting for the real Christians and the Holy Spirit in them to be raptured into heaven, who are holding back the devil Satan Lucifer and his AntiChrist and their Illuminati NWO nightmare and “Mark of the Beast” Borg vaccine hive-mind control.
Nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist politicians are getting permission from the humans to conduct Satan Lucifer’s nuclear war to start their Illuminati NWO revived Atlantis nephilim civilization
these pastors or congress members are deceiving the dumb Western feminist nations’ humans that the U.S. military has the right to start a first strike nuclear war to protect the American people. The fallen angel incarnate avatars do not have authority from our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, so they have to get consent in this way from the humans or by using Hollywood feminist movies or television, in order to get permission from the humans’ authority to start a nuclear war World War 3 to bring in their revived Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim civilization. These humans are super utterly extremely dumb, because they redefine the Bible verses, and rebel against women’s head coverings so their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Sin makes humans dumb, and the Holy Spirit of God makes humans wise.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite Satanists conducted nuclear bomb test & syphilis & radiation & LSD experiment on humans, which is now done in Umbrella corporation & Nazi SS & DARPA & Draco & MK Ultra underground bases
The Illuminati NWO CIA Nazi shadow rogue government headed by all the 30,000 Nazi war criminals who were invited to the United States by their fellow Satanists, and given new identities and top executive positions in the government and intelligence agencies and military and corporations and colleges and space fleets and media were conducting nuclear bomb tests and syphilis and radiation and LSD experiments on their own nations’ human homo-sapiens specie families and soldiers, who they consider as a cockroach-level inferior race specie. They call the human children specimens by serial numbers and not by names. Reports are that fallen angel devil avatars like Mengele are still alive and conducting various experiments on humans, including children. All the experiments are now done in underground bases, including their MK Ultra program and hybrid animal human alien ET army manufacturing for Satan Lucifer. The 6,000 year old Atlantis companies like Monarch Solutions and Mobius and Umbrella and Trinity and Murkoff and Scorpion and Cyber Life are also conducting experiments for Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils. A lot of their Draco and Pleiaidan pedophile cannibal genocidal psychopathic human experiment nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite demon spirits use the clone avatar bodies of Hollywood actors and models and television celebrities and politicians, because they love to be worshipped by humans. These elites are untouchable. The Illuminati “White Hats” are now announcing that all of them will be mass arrested to the humans to keep the humans docile, until they can kill off most of the human homo-sapiens specie with their nuclear wars and pandemics and famine and meteors and tidal waves and earthquakes and civil wars. They are just waiting for the real Christians and the Holy Spirit in them to be raptured into heaven, who are holding back the devil Satan Lucifer and his AntiChrist and their Illuminati NWO nightmare and “Mark of the Beast” Borg vaccine hive-mind control.
Nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist politicians are getting permission from the humans to conduct Satan Lucifer’s nuclear war to start their Illuminati NWO revived Atlantis nephilim civilization
these pastors or congress members are deceiving the dumb Western feminist nations’ humans that the U.S. military has the right to start a first strike nuclear war to protect the American people. The fallen angel incarnate avatars do not have authority from our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, so they have to get consent in this way from the humans or by using Hollywood feminist movies or television, in order to get permission from the humans’ authority to start a nuclear war World War 3 to bring in their revived Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim civilization. These humans are super utterly extremely dumb, because they redefine the Bible verses, and rebel against women’s head coverings so their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Sin makes humans dumb, and the Holy Spirit of God makes humans wise.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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