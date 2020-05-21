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Dane Wigington - Geoengineering: ITNJ Video Testimony
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72 views • May 21, 2020
Dane Wigington is the lead researcher for geoengineeringwatch.org and has investigated all levels of geoengineering from spray jets to HAARP. He also assisted Michael Murphy with his production of "What in the Hell are They Spraying."
This video was presented for the Commission of Inquiry into the Weaponisation of the Biosphere 24th June, 2019. More testimonies https://commission.itnj.org
This video was presented for the Commission of Inquiry into the Weaponisation of the Biosphere 24th June, 2019. More testimonies https://commission.itnj.org
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