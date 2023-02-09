These are the Simpsons wildest 2023 predictions, will they be right ?

The original source :

Simpson predictive programming says Donald Trump will die in March 2023 ! I do not think so !

Simpson predicted Creepy Joe Biden die in 2022 !

According to end time dreams and visions, Creepy Joe Biden will pass away this year 2023 and Kamala Harris will replace him to become an illegitimate president like creepy Biden !





And by next year after Trump’s run the president election , Nov 2024 and he win it and then Trump die because the deep state or the shadow government with Obama thru Trump’s bodyguard will assassinate Trump ! Trump’s the hammer of God will trigger the rapture of the church Dec 2024 !





So Simpson Cartoon’s prediction is a year earlier for the time frames the death of Joe Biden and Donald Trump ! The rest of the prediction about [email protected]@m- demic, the raise of zombies and others are correct !

Many tv show, music and movies are predictive programming made by Illuminati satanist elites !





March 2023 is the time when Tsunami strike the East Coast in the US , according to the end time dream from the Lord, NOT the death of Donald Trump , LOL





If true Donald Trump will die in March 2023, the rapture should happen right after that as it tells in 1 Thes 4:16-17 and 1 Cor 15:51-54 ., No problem sooner the rapture happen it’s better !

RELATED WITH THE DEATH OF TRUMP FROM ASSASSINATION IN THE FUTURE , MANY REPUBLICAN PEOPLE IN REPUBLICAN IN THE OFFICE GOT KILLED BY THE DEEP STATE, ALREADY !

