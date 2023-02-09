These are the Simpsons wildest 2023 predictions, will they be right ?

The original source :
https://youtube.com/@TexasNewsStudio
Simpson predictive programming says Donald Trump will die in March 2023 ! I do not think so !
Simpson predicted Creepy Joe Biden die in 2022 !
Watch the video in my comment box regarding Simpson cartoon !
According to end time dreams and visions, Creepy Joe Biden will pass away this year 2023 and Kamala Harris will replace him to become an illegitimate president like creepy Biden !
And by next year after Trump’s run the president election , Nov 2024 and he win it and then Trump die because the deep state or the shadow government with Obama thru Trump’s bodyguard will assassinate Trump ! Trump’s the hammer of God will trigger the rapture of the church Dec 2024 !
So Simpson Cartoon’s prediction is a year earlier for the time frames the death of Joe Biden and Donald Trump ! The rest of the prediction about [email protected]@m- demic, the raise of zombies and others are correct !
Many tv show, music and movies are predictive programming made by Illuminati satanist elites !
March 2023 is the time when Tsunami strike the East Coast in the US , according to the end time dream from the Lord, NOT the death of Donald Trump , LOL
If true Donald Trump will die in March 2023, the rapture should happen right after that as it tells in 1 Thes 4:16-17 and 1 Cor 15:51-54 ., No problem sooner the rapture happen it’s better !
RELATED WITH THE DEATH OF TRUMP FROM ASSASSINATION IN THE FUTURE , MANY REPUBLICAN PEOPLE IN REPUBLICAN IN THE OFFICE GOT KILLED BY THE DEEP STATE, ALREADY !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DFXxR80iFs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.