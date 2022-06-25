SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Ukrainian soldiers' complaints and surrender.

- A total of more than 620 Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 24th.

- 3 bases of foreign mercenaries in Nikolayev, Golitsyno (Nikolayev region) and Oleshki (Kharkov region) have been destroyed. More than 200 'soldiers of fortune' and up to 100 Ukrainian nationalists have been eliminated.

- A high-precision strike destroyed 80 Polish mercenaries, 20 combat vehicles and 8 multiple launch rocket systems.

- The flags of Russia and the Luhansk People's Republic were solemnly raised in front of the administration building of the city of Gorskoye.

- Work of a DPR sniper.

- The hoisting of the Flag of Victory over the ZolotoyeKaterinovka military-civilian administration building. (Bakhmutka Cauldron)

- The Ukrainian military for the first time launched M31 GMLRS guided missiles from the American HIMARS MLRS.

- When will the war end? - Scott Ritter

- Russia ready to guarantee Ukrainian grain export- Putin

- RT reports from the front line in Lugansk People’s Republic.

- British mercenary Aiden Aslin's recent statement.

- Summary for Russian speakers.