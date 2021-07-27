Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Rehab Swindle (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.10.13)

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Drug and alcohol rehab is touted as less expensive but more effective than incarceration. Find out the story behind the story. Rehab is a treatment that can cost from $8,000 to $120,000 a month yet has a success rate less than placebo – Inquiring minds want to know. If rehab is so great, why is Whitney Houston dead? Dr Daniels reveals what keeps this swindle afloat.
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