Dr. Reiner Fuellmich joins us for an update on the Grand Jury to discuss the progress on an actual trial and enforcement for judgement of crimes against humanity. July 4, 2022.





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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Update on Actual Trials for Crimes Against Humanity





Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, Update on Actual Trials for Crimes Against Humanity, MariaZeee, ZeeeMedia, July 4 2022.



