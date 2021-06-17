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Calif. Gov. Newsom holds on to executive powers through the fall as recall election approaches
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100 views • June 17, 2021
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is raising eyebrows as he looks to hold onto his expanded emergency powers given to him during the coronavirus pandemic. One America's Shane Althaus has more.
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