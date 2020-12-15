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Longo's Grocery Store Gets Served Lawsuit Over $5 Tub of Sour Cream by Kevin J Johnston
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59 views • December 15, 2020
Kevin J Johnston just wanted a $5 container of SAOUR CREAM to make NACHOS! Longo's staff were insanely militant about throwing him out after arguing with him for 13 straight minutes.
NOW LONGO'S HAS BEEN SUED!
Here is Kevin J. Johnston serving staff of the guilty store employees!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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NOW LONGO'S HAS BEEN SUED!
Here is Kevin J. Johnston serving staff of the guilty store employees!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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