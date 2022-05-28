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Deprogramming: Are you being manipulated? Diane Benscoter, former cult member. Premiere!
Life Source
Life Source
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51 views • May 28, 2022

Ideas that are spread from mind to mind can easily be manipulative. Sometimes the actual aim is mind control. In this case, coercive techniques can bring a person to the point of psychological manipulation so subtle that they are unaware their thoughts and belief systems have been hijacked. In our premiere episode we learn what programming is from a brain theory perspective, what deprograming entails and the 5 types of manipulation to watch out for.

Join me as I talk with Diane Benscoter, a former cult member of the group commonly known as the “Moonies” who is now exposing how, when, where and why people can be manipulated. Diane's story is riveting and can be found in her memoir “Shoes of a servant”, taking the reader through her experience of being programmed at age 17 then un-programmed 5 years later. Wanting to help others she quickly got involved in the underground deprogramming movement only to find herself arrested. Having grown from those experiences Diane now brings a wealth of knowledge assisting others to deprogram themselves or help loved ones by speaking engagements, holding workshops and hosting a database of resources for those needing help leaving a controlling group or getting support due to manipulation. She believes that psychological manipulation is so pervasive that it is a public health crisis.

She can be found at: ownyourbrain.org and https://www.antidote.ngo

Teri’s website: https:// www.livetrucoaching.com

Teri’s memoir “Unapologetically Me - The Bitch In My Pocket” can be found at:

https://www.amazon.com/Unapologetically-Me-BITCH-MY-POCKET/dp/167361891X/ref=sr_1_4?

About LifeSource Shows:

Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world, reaching the highest soul connection and bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity. Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.

See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/


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mind controlcultmk ultrabrainwashinglifesourceteri lynndiane benscoter
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