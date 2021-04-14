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🔴SECRETS OF THE ELITE 🔴 Whistleblower 🔊 LINDSEY WILLIAMS, Chaplain
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127 views • April 14, 2021
Absolutely gripping story. Lindsey worked, slept in dorms near, ate with, and rode in cars with the Elite for 3 years while serving as chaplain on the Alaska Pipeline. He reveals how the ELITE live, how they think, their thought patterns, and their mindset. Amazing information, so relevant for our times now.
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