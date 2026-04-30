The consequences of a Hezbollah FPV drone strike on an Israeli Army M548 tracked vehicle, carrying 155-mm shells for M109 self-propelled guns in Israel.

Near the burning vehicle, one can notice openly laid out shells directly on the ground with charges, as well as the self-propelled guns themselves, neatly lined up for display.

As a result of the strike, 12 IDF soldiers were injured, and videos are being published from the scene, allegedly showing ongoing secondary detonations of ammunition.

More about this found: 💥🇮🇱 A Hezbollah drone struck an Israeli armored vehicle near Shumeira this morning, wounding 12 soldiers.

Adding:

Official statement of the African Corps of the Russian Armed Forces regarding the current situation in the Republic of Mali over the past 24 hours:

The situation in the Republic of Mali continued to remain complex. Fighters of the terrorist groups "JNIM" and "FLA" under joint command continue to regroup, conduct reconnaissance of the basing locations of African Corps and Malian Army units. Fighters of the terrorist group "ISSP," following their failed attempt to claim control over the city of Menaka, are showing no activity.

The enemy, with overall coordination, financing, and assistance from Western media, is conducting an information campaign directed against the Malian Army and the African Corps.

Malian Army units in the settlement of Sébabougou successfully repelled an attack by fighters of the terrorist group "JNIM."

African Corps units, jointly with the Malian Armed Forces, continue to carry out assigned tasks, conduct active reconnaissance, and destroy identified enemy targets.

Adding, from last night:

NEW:- Axios reports Trump will receive a Thursday briefing from CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper and Gen. Dan Caine on potential military action in Iran. Trump views the blockade as his primary leverage but remains open to military action if Iran does not back down. Planners are also assessing the risk of Iranian retaliation against U.S. forces.

Adding:

The USA may for the first time use Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles against Iran.

The request was voiced by the CENTCOM command, explaining that Iran has moved its launchers beyond the reach of the existing weapons. This was reported by Reuters.

Adding:

The US plans to deploy hypersonic complexes LRHW Dark Eagle in the Middle East for strikes on Iran's ballistic missile launchers, which Iran has placed deep within the country, writes Bloomberg.

The need to deploy these complexes is due to the fact that the Precision Strike Missile missiles are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 480 km, while the range of the Dark Eagle exceeds 2,700 km.