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Victim Mentality: The Propaganda Economy
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20 views • September 09, 2021
In the aftermath of the Michael Brown case - it seems as though the black identity is so rooted in being the victim or slave. I feel like many blacks cling to this identity in order to get a sense of unity and power, preventing them from excelling in the free market like other groups - do blacks really want to live in a free society?
Includes: Without government somebody will rape your dog, promoting the idea that freedom is dangerous, the propaganda economy of fear-mongering.
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Includes: Without government somebody will rape your dog, promoting the idea that freedom is dangerous, the propaganda economy of fear-mongering.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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