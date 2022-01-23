The Alex Jones Show 1/22/22

Jan 22, 2022"Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Globalist Set To Launch War With Russia To Cover The Collapse Of The COVID Narrative"Courtesy of The Alex Jones ShowDescription:Like rats leaving a sinking ship, leftist everywhere are coming out against the poison vaccines, lockdowns and more... But, the New World Order has a lot of tricks up it's sleeve: war, cyber attacks and civil unrest.🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥The Alex Jones Show, Alex Jones, Infowars are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetodayIt's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.