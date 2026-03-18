BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Time To Say Goodbye
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • Yesterday

#Goodbye #Parting #Jesus #Sermon #Ascension #Grief #Psalm #PastorMartinHumphrey #Brixton #Tabernacle #Christian #God #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether


Saying Goodbye can bring forth many emotions. Parting can be hard to cope with, from the death of a loved one to the disciples not understanding why Jesus was leaving them. Martin Humphrey, Pastor of Brixton Tabernacle, returns with a sombre, heartfelt message on how to deal with loss.


Pastor Martin Humphrey YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFtR-hZ91BOlK7moRdXbG9Bq


Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


The village Church with an international audience.


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.


Recorded on Sunday, 15th March 2026.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

Keywords
missinglosslosingfuneralgriefhurtinggoodbyesayingsomeoneparting
Chapters

46:35End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silenced: A harrowing exposé on the weaponization of justice against dissent

Silenced: A harrowing exposé on the weaponization of justice against dissent

Belle Carter
Iranian officials warn U.S. of &#8220;second Vietnam&#8221; as Middle East conflict escalates

Iranian officials warn U.S. of “second Vietnam” as Middle East conflict escalates

Kevin Hughes
All-cash foreign buyers outcompete American families for single-family homes

All-cash foreign buyers outcompete American families for single-family homes

Cassie B.
Fuel rationing for preppers: A practical guide to planning trips, storage and backup transport

Fuel rationing for preppers: A practical guide to planning trips, storage and backup transport

Zoey Sky
The Courage of Resignation: How a Single Letter Exposes the Rot of the Trump Regime

The Courage of Resignation: How a Single Letter Exposes the Rot of the Trump Regime

Mike Adams
Shadow Wars: How globalists weaponize false flags and censorship to control humanity

Shadow Wars: How globalists weaponize false flags and censorship to control humanity

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy